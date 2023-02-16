Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
Ranked #7 for today
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
The first conversational AI built right into your IDE
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ghostwriter Chat is the first conversational AI built right in your IDE, complete with a proactive Debugger. It has intelligent project context, so it can provide solutions unique to your project.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
The first conversational AI built right into your IDE
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat by
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
was hunted by
Ben Tossell
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jeff Burke ⠕
and
Amjad Masad
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
is not rated yet. This is Replit's Ghostwriter Chat's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#187
Report