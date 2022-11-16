Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Adstra
See Adstra’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Replicate the way Elon and Peter think
Ranked #6 for today
Replicate the way Elon and Peter think
Mindset absorption smashed with AI and spaced repetition
Visit
Upvote 146
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The power of Adstra was used to develop a mechanism to learn the approach of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. It turned out to be amazing!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Startup Lessons
by
Adstra
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Adstra
Let the right information find you
4
reviews
1.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Replicate the way Elon and Peter think by
Adstra
was hunted by
Will Upandera
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Will Upandera
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Adstra
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on October 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
146
Comments
9
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#65
Report