Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Refiner
Refiner
Embeddable micro-surveys that drive engagement
Sales
Marketing
+ 1
Refiner is a survey tool that drives user engagement. Ask your users any question while they are experiencing your product. Trigger automations and show call-to-actions based on their responses. Designed specifically for SaaS & eCommerce sites.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send