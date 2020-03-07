  1. Home
  2.  → Refiner

Refiner

Embeddable micro-surveys that drive engagement

Refiner is a survey tool that drives user engagement. Ask your users any question while they are experiencing your product. Trigger automations and show call-to-actions based on their responses. Designed specifically for SaaS & eCommerce sites.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment