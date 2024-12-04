Launches
Refgrow
Add referrals to your SaaS in minutes
A referral system that helps SaaS companies grow through word-of-mouth instead of paid ads. One-click installation, automated tracking, simple integration and real-time analytics to turn your best customers into brand advocates.
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
SaaS
by
Refgrow
Refgrow by
Refgrow
was hunted by
Alexander Belogubov
in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
SaaS
. Made by
Alexander Belogubov
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
Refgrow
is not rated yet. This is Refgrow's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report