A referral system that helps SaaS companies grow through word-of-mouth instead of paid ads. One-click installation, automated tracking, simple integration and real-time analytics to turn your best customers into brand advocates.
Refgrow by
Refgrow
was hunted by
Alexander Belogubov
in Marketing, Growth Hacking, SaaS. Made by
Alexander Belogubov
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
