recursiv
recursiv
Manage and monitor your subscriptions from a single place
As a user, monitor and manage your subscriptions in real time. For businesses - reduce churn and chargebacks with a more transparent system. (C: contact@recursiv.io )
Launched in
Fintech
Business
Finance
recursiv
About this launch
recursiv
Manage and monitor upcoming payments from a single place
recursiv by
recursiv
was hunted by
John
in
Fintech
,
Business
,
Finance
. Made by
John
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
recursiv
is not rated yet. This is recursiv's first launch.
