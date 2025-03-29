Launches
React Email 4.0
This is a launch from Resend
See 2 previous launches
React Email 4.0
Completely new set of tools to help you build better emails
Visit
69
Announcing React Email 4.0. Built-in Linter, Spam Score, Compatibility Checker, Responsive Preview, and New Components
Free Options
Launch tags:
Email
•
Email Marketing
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Resend
Email for developers
4.81 out of 5.0
69
Points
1
Comments
React Email 4.0 by
Resend
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Bu Kinoshita
,
Jonni Lundy
,
Zeh Fernandes
and
Zeno Rocha
. Featured on March 30th, 2025.
Resend
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 81 users. It first launched on February 8th, 2023.