QWQ-Max

New LLM by Alibaba excelling in reasoning w/ "thinking mode"
QwQ-Max from Qwen is a powerful new LLM excelling in reasoning, math, coding, and agent tasks. Features a "thinking mode" for complex problems. Open-source coming soon!
About this launch
QWQ-Max
<think>...</think> with Qwen
