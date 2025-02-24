Launches
QWQ-Max
QWQ-Max
New LLM by Alibaba excelling in reasoning w/ "thinking mode"
Visit
Upvote 54
QwQ-Max from Qwen is a powerful new LLM excelling in reasoning, math, coding, and agent tasks. Features a "thinking mode" for complex problems. Open-source coming soon!
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
QWQ-Max by
QWQ-Max
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
chen cheng
,
Binyuan Hui
and
Junyang Lin
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
QWQ-Max
is not rated yet. This is QWQ-Max's first launch.