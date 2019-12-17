Discussion
Jay Roberts
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! First off, thank you Ben (@benln) for hunting us! 😊 I’m happy to announce the launch of Quill! Quill was born out of our love for podcasts. What we found is that while the barrier to starting a podcast is low, the resources and support available to podcasters are rather scattered and limited. A lot of hosts launch with a great idea, but the technical aspects of production, post-production, and listener acquisition can be daunting and overwhelming, and it can be unclear where to turn to for help. We wanted to create a one-stop marketplace where podcasters could find vetted freelancers to save them time, improve their podcast quality, and help grow their audience. Whether it’s just for some nice cover art to kickstart a new podcast, or full-scale production, we have professionals on our platform ready to jump in. 🎨🎤 Ultimately, we aim to make entry into podcasting more streamlined and become the go-to platform for help throughout a podcaster’s journey. In a nutshell: - We’re the only freelance marketplace that focuses specifically on the needs of podcasters - Our freelancers are vetted based on their podcasting experience and skillset The services we currently offer: - Audio editing - Production - Logo & cover art design - Website design - Transcription - Scripting & copywriting - Social media management And we’re looking to add more to the list as time goes on based on customer demand! Please let us know what you think! We're just starting, and any feedback or ideas would be much appreciated 😸
