Home
→
Product
→
Qualli
Qualli
Build apps users love
Qualli transforms mobile app feedback: Create and dispatch AI-optimized, multi-step surveys instantly. With customizable themes, advanced triggers, and robust analysis tools, harness user insights for strategic decision-making and growth.
Launched in
iOS
User Experience
Developer Tools
by
Qualli
Sixty
About this launch
Qualli
Build Apps Users Love
0
reviews
32
followers
Follow for updates
Qualli by
Qualli
was hunted by
Nick Smet
in
iOS
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Nick Smet
. Featured on December 7th, 2023.
Qualli
is not rated yet. This is Qualli's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
