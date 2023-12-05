Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Qualli

Qualli

Build apps users love

Free Options
Embed
Qualli transforms mobile app feedback: Create and dispatch AI-optimized, multi-step surveys instantly. With customizable themes, advanced triggers, and robust analysis tools, harness user insights for strategic decision-making and growth.
Launched in
iOS
User Experience
Developer Tools
 by
Qualli
Sixty
Sixty
Ad
Take back your time
About this launch
QualliBuild Apps Users Love
0
reviews
32
followers
Qualli by
Qualli
was hunted by
Nick Smet
in iOS, User Experience, Developer Tools. Made by
Nick Smet
. Featured on December 7th, 2023.
Qualli
is not rated yet. This is Qualli's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-