Home
→
Product
→
QRev
Ranked #5 for today
QRev
Open Source AI-first alternative to Salesforce
QRev is what Salesforce would be if it were built today with AI. QRev offers Open Source AI agents for companies to scale their Sales organisation infinitely. Save 25+ weekly hours per sales rep on research, planning and prospecting.
Launched in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
QRev AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
PlanetScale
916 upvotes
Planetscale is amazing. Super easy to set up. No need to go through tedious steps to download and run the db locally.
Vercel
619 upvotes
Vercel helps us deploy our code rapidly without the tedious server setups
About this launch
QRev AI
QRev is what Salesforce would be if it were built with AI
QRev by
QRev AI
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sudhama Bhatia
and
Lee Thompson
. Featured on May 6th, 2024.
QRev AI
is not rated yet. This is QRev AI's first launch.
Upvotes
97
Comments
31
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#5
