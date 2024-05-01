Launches
QRev
QRev

Open Source AI-first alternative to Salesforce

QRev is what Salesforce would be if it were built today with AI. QRev offers Open Source AI agents for companies to scale their Sales organisation infinitely. Save 25+ weekly hours per sales rep on research, planning and prospecting.
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
QRev AI
We couldn't have built this without...
PlanetScale
PlanetScale
916 upvotes
Planetscale is amazing. Super easy to set up. No need to go through tedious steps to download and run the db locally.
Vercel
Vercel
619 upvotes
Vercel helps us deploy our code rapidly without the tedious server setups
About this launch
QRev AI
125
followers
QRev by
QRev AI
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Sales, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Sudhama Bhatia
and
Lee Thompson
. Featured on May 6th, 2024.
QRev AI
is not rated yet. This is QRev AI's first launch.
97
31
#5
#5