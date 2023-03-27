Products
Pythagora
Pythagora
Generate automated integration tests from server activity
Pythagora is an open source tool that creates automated integration tests by analyzing server activity without you having to write a single line of code. Within 30 minutes of recording, it gets your web app from 0 to 80% code coverage.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Pythagora
Hundrx
About this launch
Pythagora by
Pythagora
was hunted by
Zvonimir Sabljic
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zvonimir Sabljic
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Pythagora
is not rated yet. This is Pythagora's first launch.
