Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Psyche
Psyche

Psyche

Holistic approach to your psyche
PSYCHE is a conversational AI that supports you in finding your authentic path by providing holistic support and a safe space where you can share, heal, and grow.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceHealth

Meet the team

Psyche gallery image
Psyche gallery image
Psyche gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Psyche
Psyche
Holistic approach to your psyche
75
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Psyche by
Psyche
was hunted by
Yagmur Ay
in Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Yagmur Ay
and
Pascal Lohscheidt
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
Psyche
is not rated yet. This is Psyche's first launch.