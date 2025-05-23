Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Psyche
Psyche
Holistic approach to your psyche
Visit
Upvote 75
PSYCHE is a conversational AI that supports you in finding your authentic path by providing holistic support and a safe space where you can share, heal, and grow.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Health
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Psyche
Holistic approach to your psyche
Follow
75
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Psyche by
Psyche
was hunted by
Yagmur Ay
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Yagmur Ay
and
Pascal Lohscheidt
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
Psyche
is not rated yet. This is Psyche's first launch.