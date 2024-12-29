Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ProveSource 3.0
This is the latest launch from ProveSource
See 6 previous launches
ProveSource 3.0
The #1 Social Proof Platform for your website
Visit
Upvote 76
ProveSource boosts trust and sales by showcasing recent user activities like purchases, sign-ups, and reviews. Easy to integrate and customizable, it builds credibility, creates urgency, and leverages FOMO to engage customers.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Marketing
•
Growth Hacking
•
E-Commerce
30% off for 3 months
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
ProveSource
The #1 Social Proof Platform for your website
4.87 out of 5.0
Follow
76
Points
7
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ProveSource 3.0 by
ProveSource
was hunted by
Yosi Dahan
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Yosi Dahan
,
Natan Abramov
and
ProveSource
. Featured on December 30th, 2024.
ProveSource
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on January 1st, 2018.