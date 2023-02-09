Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Zeda.io
See Zeda.io’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Product Leadership Census 2023
Ranked #7 for today
Product Leadership Census 2023
Insights from our survey on product leaders worldwide
Visit
Upvote 51
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We spoke to 1500+ product leaders around the world and gathered some interesting insights on their career progression path, common challenges faced in product management, and trends to expect in 2023.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Maker Tools
by
Zeda.io
About this launch
Zeda.io
Super app for Product teams
139
reviews
1.6K
followers
Follow for updates
Product Leadership Census 2023 by
Zeda.io
was hunted by
Prashant Mahajan
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Parasuraman kannan
,
Prashant Mahajan
,
Mahima Arora
,
Jacob
,
Suganya S
,
Rhema Rosy
,
Mithra Venuganam
and
Priyasaramesh Ramesh
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Zeda.io
is rated
5/5 ★
by 99 users. It first launched on July 31st, 2021.
Upvotes
51
Comments
13
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#104
Report