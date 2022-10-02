Products
Pre-built Auth UI for React
Install Auth UI and start authenticating users with Supabase
Auth UI is a pre-built React component for authenticating users with Supabase Auth. It supports custom themes and extensible styles to match your brand and aesthetic.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Design
by
Open Source PostgreSQL Studio
About this launch
Open Source PostgreSQL Studio
Powerful PostgreSQL tool is now open source for self-hosting
18
72
Pre-built Auth UI for React by
Open Source PostgreSQL Studio
was hunted by
Jonny Summers-Muir
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Design
. Made by
Jonathan Summers-Muir
,
Thor Schaeff
and
Jonny Summers-Muir
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Open Source PostgreSQL Studio
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on November 30th, 2021.
Upvotes
49
Comments
33
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#18
Report