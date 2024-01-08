Products
Potis AI
Potis AI
Your hiring copilot that tests the real skills
Potis is about automated behavioral interviews. It’s a type of interview that asks candidates to provide specific examples of how they have handled certain situations in the real case.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
by
Potis AI
About this launch
Potis AI
Your hiring copilot that tests the real skills
78
followers
Potis AI by
Potis AI
was hunted by
Aman Wen
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
. Made by
Aman Wen
. Featured on January 10th, 2024.
Potis AI
is not rated yet. This is Potis AI's first launch.
Upvotes
70
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
