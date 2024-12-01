Launches
This is the latest launch from Potis AI
Potis 2.0
Potis 2.0
AI recruiter for remote teams
Potis AI is your AI-powered recruiting assistant, handling voice screenings, behavioral assessments, and interview support. Engage candidates seamlessly while we streamline the process you focus on choosing the best fit, we take care of the rest.
Hiring
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Potis AI
Potis AI
AI Recruiter for Remote Teams
Potis 2.0 by
Potis AI
Samar Ali
Hiring
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Vladimir Tolmachev
Anna Sushok
Alex Azimbaev
Karina Mavasheva
Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Potis AI
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on January 10th, 2024.
214
70
#8
#13
