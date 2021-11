PostHog is a product analytics platform for teams that want to keep their data private.

πŸ‘¨β€πŸ’» Host in the cloud or your own infrastructure

πŸ› οΈ Analyze funnels, paths, trends

πŸ§ͺ Run A/B tests and correlation analysis

πŸŽ₯ Record user sessions

πŸ—„οΈ Sync with BigQuery,S3