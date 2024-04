Raycast 7,895 upvotes

Raycast has made our lives much easier with useful snippets and additional functionality that does not come with a Mac by default.

PostHog 860 upvotes

It's crazy how PostHog helps understanding your users and how they interact with your product. And it's Open Source! Thanks PostHog ;)

Vercel 609 upvotes

We use Vercel to host some Pullpo microservices, and its simplicity and developer experience are amazing. Congrats!