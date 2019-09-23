Poptin 2.0
Capture more leads & sales with slick popups and forms 🐦
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Tomer Aharon
Maker
Thanks @sethlouey ! 💜 We launched the first version of Poptin 2 years and 2 months ago. Bootstrapped. Since then we got 50K+ users and tens of thousands of websites using the platform. Today, with 8 more people on the team, we are excited and proud to launch Poptin 2.0 🐦 Back then, Poptin was all about creating popups that convert. We took all our users' feedback and requests and put them together. Now you can do much more with it! Here is what's new: 🚀 New website & Interface design 🚀 Embedded forms! Including A/B test 🚀 New Templates 🚀 New Elements (timer, shapes, icons, video) 🚀 Separate Desktop and Mobile Editing 🚀 Full View Editing 🚀 Background Editing 🚀 Display Rules Summary 🚀 Autoresponder Templates 🚀 Agency Interface Update We would love to get your feedback! 🔥
Upvote (3)Share
Amazing new features! This is by far the best pop-up and lead generation tool out there! Thank you guys for the amazing support
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@nati_elimelech Thank you !! <3
I've been using Poptin for last 2 years and I can't wait to dig into the newest poptin. SO MANY New features. Inline forms were the most interesting one for me.
@aazar_ali_shad thanks bro! :)
Great new features guys! Love poptin and the team. Definitely one of the best popup solution. Keep the good work guys!
@moshe_lugasi you're awesome :)
Best in class. A must have for business owners & agencies around the world.
@yanivgoldenberg thanks a lot!