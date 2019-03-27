Log InSign up
Pomy

Focus timer, Pomodoro for your eye health

Pomy is a desktop widget-style app designed to prevent eye strain, inspired by the 20-20-20 rule by optometrists.
• Working on-screen for 20 minutes,
• Look away at something that 20ft (6m) away for 20 seconds.
