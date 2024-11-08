Subscribe
Pointer is your AI copilot, working directly within Google Docs to offer smart, real-time edits. Say goodbye to manual copy-pasting from ChatGPT and fixing broken text formatting. Enjoy efficient, polished suggestions that you can easily approve.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Pointer AI for Google Docs
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
Claude by Anthropic
Cursor
Rade Joksimovic
Rade Joksimovic
Nikola Djordjevic
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
