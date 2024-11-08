Launches
Pointer
Pointer
AI editing co-pilot for Google Docs
Pointer is your AI copilot, working directly within Google Docs to offer smart, real-time edits. Say goodbye to manual copy-pasting from ChatGPT and fixing broken text formatting. Enjoy efficient, polished suggestions that you can easily approve.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Pointer AI for Google Docs
Pointer AI for Google Docs
Like Claude Computer Use for Google Docs
Pointer by
Pointer AI for Google Docs
Rade Joksimovic
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Rade Joksimovic
Nikola Djordjevic
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
Pointer AI for Google Docs
is not rated yet. This is Pointer AI for Google Docs's first launch.
