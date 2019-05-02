Poem Portraits

An experiment at the boundaries of AI and human collaboration. Donate a word to become part of an ever evolving collective poem and create your own Poem Portrait.
Google's latest AI art project turns your face into a "poem portrait"Google is always sponsoring weird and inventive projects with the help of artificial intelligence, and its latest is characteristically odd. Named PoemPortraits, the web app takes a word of your suggestion and combines it with a selfie to create the eponymous poem portrait. Basically, it's an Instagram filter paired with a few lines of AI-generated poetry.
The Verge
Amrith Shanbhag
Interesting experiment by Google Arts and Culture. Some of the poems generated by this are deep 👀
