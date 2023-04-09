Products
This is the latest launch from Podcast player: Podurama
See Podcast player: Podurama’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Podurama
Podurama
Advanced AI chat to search for podcasts
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Podurama is the first podcasts player to introduce searching for podcasts using natural language. Normal podcast search works for some podcasts but if you want to be very specific in your search, try this out.
Launched in
iOS
,
Books
,
Audio
by
Podcast player: Podurama
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Podcast player: Podurama
Free cross-platform podcast player - mobile, web and desktop
9
reviews
422
followers
Follow for updates
Podurama by
Podcast player: Podurama
was hunted by
Subhash R
in
iOS
,
Books
,
Audio
. Made by
Subhash R
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Podcast player: Podurama
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on October 26th, 2022.
Upvotes
21
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#30
Report