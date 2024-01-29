Products
Podnotes
Podnotes
Transcribe, summarize and create content from your podcasts
Transcribe, Summarize and Repurpose Podcasts & Videos into high quality social media content, blogs, newsletters and viral audiogram clips powered by state of the art AI
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Podnotes
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Hey! Thank you so much for checking us out - We would love to know what you think ❤️"
The makers of Podnotes
About this launch
Podnotes
Transcribe, Summarize and Create Content from your Podcasts
Podnotes by
Podnotes
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Shaunak Kamalapur
,
Rushab Tated
,
Vatsal Sanghvi
and
Saddam
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Podnotes
is not rated yet. This is Podnotes's first launch.
