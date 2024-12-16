Launches
Product
Podcast GPT by Wondercraft
Podcast GPT by Wondercraft
Create Podcasts directly on chatGPT
With Sora's release, ChatGPT can now generate videos. But why stop there. ChatGPT can now create podcasts! Iterate on a podcast concept, produce it on the spot, and even add your own voice. Check out the video for more details.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Wondercraft
Wondercraft
An AI powered audio studio
Podcast GPT by Wondercraft by
Wondercraft
was hunted by
Dimitris Nikolaou
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Dimitris Nikolaou
,
Youssef Rizk
,
Julian Vossen
,
Oskar Serrander
and
Didier Sibellas
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
Wondercraft
is rated
5/5 ★
by 41 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
