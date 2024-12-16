Subscribe
Wondercraft
Podcast GPT by Wondercraft

Create Podcasts directly on chatGPT

With Sora’s release, ChatGPT can now generate videos. But why stop there. ChatGPT can now create podcasts! Iterate on a podcast concept, produce it on the spot, and even add your own voice. Check out the video for more details.
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Wondercraft
About this launch
Wondercraft
WondercraftAn AI powered audio studio
Dimitris Nikolaou
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Dimitris Nikolaou
Youssef Rizk
Julian Vossen
Oskar Serrander
Didier Sibellas
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 41 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
