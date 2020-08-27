Plausible Analytics
Hello PH! 👋 Plausible Analytics launched about a year and a half ago and we're finally on Product Hunt! $3,919 MRR, more than 600 paying subscribers, removed Google Analytics from more than 3,600 websites and counted 59,351,293 pageviews in the last month. Take a look at our open stats / live demo. Here's what makes us different from Google Analytics: 🚀 Quick and simple to use with all the metrics displayed on one page 📊 Actionable and useful features such as referral and page drilldowns, and metrics such as visit duration by referral source 🤘 Lightweight script of less than 1 KB so sites load fast (45 times smaller script than the Google Analytics script) 👥 We don't use cookies and don't track personal data so you don't need to bother your visitors with the cookie/GDPR banners 🇪🇺 All the data is secured, encrypted and hosted on a server in the EU to ensure it's covered by the strict data privacy laws 👐 Open source and self-hostable with the code available on GitHub We build everything in the open with a public roadmap so would love to hear your feedback and feature requests. Thank you!
I've been using Plausible since 09/09/2019 and I don't regret a single buck spent on it (there is also a free, self-hosted version as well). I've been tracking a few of my websites and haven't logged in back to the Google Analytics ever since 👀 Both @markosaric and @ukutaht are super-friendly and extremely helpful when it comes to support or tech chit-chat in general 🙌 A few months ago, some GitHub contributor performed some black magic thus reducing the JS file size to <1KB, which doesn't cause any heavy load while visiting tracked website. Also, there are custom domains if you need to fool those ad-blockers (which I think shouldn't be blocking Plausible, since it doesn't track users in a way the others do - you can find the article on their blog). Anyway, good stuff ⚡
@ukutaht @stojkovic thank you Nikola for the kind words and for your support!
I’m using Plausible for several months now and I couldn’t be happier! They keep adding new great features, while the script itself gets lighter. I’m happy to may a small fee every month instead of giving all my data to Google. Supporting indie devs is also always nice 😀
Congrats on the launch! The website is clear, transparent and no BS. As people care more and more about privacy, hopefully we'll have pretty soon privacy-focused worthy alternative to almost all services :).
@nguyenkims thank you Nguyen! that would be so good! we've now removed some 60 million pageviews from Google Analytics last month and if we get other tools to remove 60 million emails from Gmail, or 60 millions Google searches and so on and on, the web increasingly looks a bit more independent and a bit more healthy.
Just love this product & what you’re building! Side note: VERY cool transparency towards marketing in your About section 👍🏼 Huge upvote & well wishes from me!
@rufusdenne Thank you Rufus, appreciate the kind words! We're trying to show that you can grow a startup without following all the "best marketing practices". We don't do: Paid advertising Pixels from Facebook and Google Retargeting Session recordings A/B testing Affiliate marketing Podcasts/videos Fancy email sequences Popups Chat bots https://plausible.io/about
@rufusdenne @markosaric this is a huge inspiration(ethical tech) in times of today.
@markosaric yeah - I love it. “Best marketing practices” is pretty oxymoronic anyway... doing what everyone else is doing, only makes your marketing predictable, boring and (ultimately) forgettable.
@rufusdenne @wilsonbright thank you Wilson! people that run startups can start this ethical tech movement. Google/Facebook and other big tech are too deep in surveillance capitalism to make any unforced changes for the better.
@rufusdenne makes sense!