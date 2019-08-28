Platformly
Greeting Hunters 👋 Did you know that the average marketer spends around 16 hours a week on routine tasks? It's almost 50% of the workweek 😳 Just creating and sending emails takes marketers an average of 3.48 hours a week. Collecting, organizing, analyzing and managing marketing data from different channels takes an average of 3.55 hours a week. The other tasks like landing page creation, social media and leads management takes around 9 hours a week. Didn't expect to see these numbers? We all know that repetitive work is unavoidable, but I bet you'd like to try your best to reduce it. Three years ago we made an important decision and developed the platform that helps to automate a large part of small and medium business efforts 🚀 We’ve built Platformly - the suite of tools for marketing automation that allows doing everything you want. From a single place. ⚡Manage all your contacts. ⚡Create and track links for all your advertising campaigns. ⚡Automate most of your marketing (including email marketing). ⚡Service your customers better with tailored support. ⚡Capture leads. ⚡Analyze the performance with all the important metrics. ⚡Generate advanced reports. ...and much more. Today is an important day for us since we’ve been working a lot to make this platform useful for every single marketer and business owner. Would you like to try it out? Get the 25% lifetime discount that is available during the next 48 hours only (all Platformly features are included). We're looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback, and happy to answer any questions.
All-in-one marketing platform that continues to get better - developers who engage, listen and then update to meet customer needs.
One of my favourites
Thanks so much Terry!
