Planning Modules by Savology

Planning modules are interactive components (quizzes, surveys, and calculators) used to help you improve your finances and enhance your Savology plan. You can access available modules by logging in to your account (plan) or creating one for free.
Kris Borghesan
MakerDirector of Marketing @SavologyApp 🚀🔥
Hey PH! We recently rolled out planning modules as a new feature made available to your Savology financial plan. Planning modules are interactive components (quizzes, surveys, calculators, etc) that can help you better manage your finances and get more out of your plan to bring everything together. Each module only takes a few minutes to complete and has the purpose of helping you get closer to reaching your financial goals. Here are the current planning modules available: • Financial literacy quiz • Credit score • Improve income • Budgeting tool/calculator • Planning assumptions • Life insurance review • Guardianship nomination After completing each module, you’ll also be rewarded with anywhere between 10-90 Savology Stars, which you can then use to unlock additional action items, access certain provider discounts, and even use towards getting Savology Swag. In order to access the available modules, you’ll need to login to your existing account, or create a new one for free at Savology.com. Signing up and creating your free account only takes around five minutes. We’ll be working on adding new planning modules to better improve your plan and overall financial literacy over the next few months. With that being said, we’re excited to share these modules with you! Let us know what you think and if you have any questions or feedback on how we can improve the experience. P.S. my personal fave module is the financial literacy quiz, give it a try and let me know in this thread when you do :)
