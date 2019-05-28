Home
Plaid in the UK
Plaid in the UK
The easiest way for users to connect their banks to an app
APIs
Fintech
This launch extends Plaid's product suite to the most popular banks and neobanks in the UK
Discussion
Zach Perret
Zach Perret
