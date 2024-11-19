Subscribe
Pine is your AI assistant that takes the frustration out of dealing with billing issues. It detects unfair charges and makes calls to companies on your behalf, negotiating to protect your rights and resolve disputes.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Pine
Pine by
Pine
was hunted by
Victor Zhang
in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Karen Lee
,
Tracy Wang
,
Jim Roses
,
Arvin Hsu
and
Vincent
. Featured on November 24th, 2024.
Pine
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on July 18th, 2024.
