This is the latest launch from Persana AI for Prospecting See 1 previous launch

Persana AI Sales and Voice Agents Your AI Powered Workers Driving Revenue 24/7 Visit Upvote 142

Persana's AI-powered GTM and voice agents supercharge sales and marketing teams with 24/7 pipeline generation and enrichment. Access 700M+ contacts and 300M+ companies along with 75+ data provider and transform your revenue with digital workers.

Free Options Launch tags: Sales • Marketing • Artificial Intelligence 25% for first 3 Months

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more