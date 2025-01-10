Launches
Persana AI Sales and Voice Agents
This is the latest launch from Persana AI for Prospecting
Persana AI Sales and Voice Agents
Your AI Powered Workers Driving Revenue 24/7
Persana's AI-powered GTM and voice agents supercharge sales and marketing teams with 24/7 pipeline generation and enrichment. Access 700M+ contacts and 300M+ companies along with 75+ data provider and transform your revenue with digital workers.
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Persana AI for Prospecting
Scale GTM with AI-Powered Prospecting
5 out of 5.0
Persana AI Sales and Voice Agents by
Persana AI for Prospecting
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sriya Maram
Rush Shahani
Rohan Pathak
Kitty Geronga
. Featured on January 16th, 2025.
Persana AI for Prospecting
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 10th, 2024.