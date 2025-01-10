Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Persana AI for Prospecting
Persana AI Sales and Voice Agents

Your AI Powered Workers Driving Revenue 24/7
Persana's AI-powered GTM and voice agents supercharge sales and marketing teams with 24/7 pipeline generation and enrichment. Access 700M+ contacts and 300M+ companies along with 75+ data provider and transform your revenue with digital workers.
Launch tags:
SalesMarketingArtificial Intelligence

Scale GTM with AI-Powered Prospecting
