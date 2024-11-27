Subscribe
Perplexity Shopping

The fastest way from search to purchase

A one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products. It marks a big leap forward in how we serve our users – empowering seamless native actions right from an answer. Shopping online just got 10x more easy and fun.
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Search
Perplexity
About this launch
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce, Search. Made by
Henry Modisett
Johnny Ho
Aravind Srinivas
Nikhil Birmiwal
. Featured on November 28th, 2024.
is rated 4.8/5 by 72 users. It first launched on February 1st, 2023.
