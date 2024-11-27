Launches
This is the latest launch from Perplexity
Perplexity Shopping
Perplexity Shopping
The fastest way from search to purchase
Visit
A one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products. It marks a big leap forward in how we serve our users – empowering seamless native actions right from an answer. Shopping online just got 10x more easy and fun.
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Search
Perplexity
Perplexity
Where Knowledge Begins
Perplexity Shopping by Perplexity
Perplexity
Chris Messina
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Search
Henry Modisett
Johnny Ho
Aravind Srinivas
Nikhil Birmiwal
Featured on November 28th, 2024.
Perplexity
4.8/5 ★
by 72 users. It first launched on February 1st, 2023.
