Home
Product
People Search GPT by Redrob
ChatGPT For Finding Anyone, Anywhere
Redrob is a LinkedIn alternative that skips the noise with a high-signal people search engine. Describe who you want to meet, and People Search GPT scans 700M+ profiles to find them—perfect for sales, fundraising, recruiting, and a much more.
Hiring
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Redrob
ChatGPT For Finding People To Work With
Redrob
Mat Sherman
Hiring
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
Bob Newman
Janghoon Lee
Felix Kim
. Featured on March 17th, 2025.
Redrob
is not rated yet. This is Redrob's first launch.