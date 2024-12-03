Launches
Pearl
An AI journal that reflects with you
Pearl is a journal that visualizes & synthesizes your life, through career challenges, moments of daily gratitude, and more. View your emotion graph, weekly reflection, and use tab to continue, all in one beautiful, intuitive experience.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
An AI Journal that reflects with you
was hunted by
Cherrilynn Zhang
in
. Made by
Cherrilynn Zhang
and
Emily Zhang
. Featured on December 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Pearl's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
