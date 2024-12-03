Subscribe
An AI journal that reflects with you

Pearl is a journal that visualizes & synthesizes your life, through career challenges, moments of daily gratitude, and more. View your emotion graph, weekly reflection, and use tab to continue, all in one beautiful, intuitive experience.
Health & Fitness
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Claude by Anthropic
hume
Cursor
Cherrilynn Zhang
Cherrilynn Zhang
and
Emily Zhang
Featured on December 4th, 2024.
