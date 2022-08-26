Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Peachy Patients
Ranked #4 for today
Peachy Patients
We’re changing the way people access and afford healthcare
Visit
Upvote 67
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We connect patients and their medical providers, to empower them to take back control of their healthcare. We make it easy for patients to pay any medical bill, earn points on every dollar spent, and never have to worry about overpaying again.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Fintech
,
Health
by
Peachy Patients
Explo
Ad
Customer-facing analytics for any platform
About this launch
Peachy Patients
We’re changing the way people access and afford healthcare.
1
review
74
followers
Follow for updates
Peachy Patients by
Peachy Patients
was hunted by
Lex Oiler
in
Productivity
,
Fintech
,
Health
. Made by
PJ Santoro
,
Aubrey Zulla
,
Jo Warren
,
Lex Oiler
,
PJ Santoro
,
Austin Thesing
and
Sam Avishay
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Peachy Patients
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Peachy Patients's first launch.
Upvotes
67
Comments
20
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#44
Report