Create flowing particle animations out of any image (FOSS)
Turn images into flowing particle animations! Renders real-time in the browser. Free and open source software. Github repo: https://github.com/collidingScopes/particular-drift
Open SourceGitHubDigital Art

Create flowing particle animations out of any image (FOSS)
Alan Ang
in Open Source, GitHub, Digital Art. Made by
Alan Ang
. Featured on January 31st, 2025.
