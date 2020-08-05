Discussion
Sam Rye
Looks good. Also, dare I say it, looks a lot like Notion. What makes you different?
@samrye_enspiral Thanks Sam! I think we have similar goals but a different focus. The impression I get is they’ve initially focused more on personal note-taking which also works in teams, and for us it’s the other way around. For example, the type of content you could share with Papyrs’ format includes docs you would make on Notion, but it’s also a great format for internal news, HR forms and working on projects. We have useful widgets for all those kinds of use cases, from calendars to polls and discussions (including embeds from other sources like Google Drive/Calendar). Another big difference is how the site is organized. With subsites it’s very easy for companies with all kinds of teams, departments and projects to organize their content and make sure permissions are correct. Another thing we heard from power users is how much they love Markdown. So with Papyrs you can switch back-and-forth and edit your whole document that way. And finally, something we noticed recently on a public post linked somewhere is that their site is full of trackers. Especially for something like a wiki/intranet, we think privacy is very important, and we’re not going to send (internal) data to all kinds of analytics companies about that.
Oh and I thought I'd also answer this from a Maker perspective, maybe interesting for other makers who suddenly find a player in their category become astronomically big ;). They always tell you to not spend too much time worrying about competitors, and just design what you think your customers want, stick to your own vision. So that's exactly what we did, and to be honest we hadn't really heard of them (this was years ago!) until we started to get some more "ah so like Notion?" comments. A fellow indie maker even asked why we would move in such a space with such a big player. But here's the interesting part: they weren't even there yet when we started. So by that logic they would also never have launched because we were there! That would have been the wrong move because obviously. We never felt discouraged by this as we knew we have users who are super happy with our approach. So just focus on your vision, the world is such a huge place after all, and the way we see it the most important thing is that you have people who love your product.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I'm Wim, co-founder of Papyrs. Together with @jdvhouten I've been coding in the proverbial basement for more than 2.5 years to build what we're launching here today, so we're super excited to finally show it to you all! 🌱 We started building on the original vision for Papyrs waaay back in 2011. After working on several projects (while 100% remote), we found there wasn't an easy way to just share everything in one place in a structured way. The flexibility of the web seemed perfect for this: mix, match, and embed whatever you want to share. But while there's dozens of tools to build public websites, building websites for internal communication was only available in the form of technical/clunky 90's intranet software. So we built a simple widget-based page editor which anyone in a company could use to share knowledge internally. It works for docs, news, forms, anything. ⚡️ Since then companies from around the world started using Papyrs for their intranet/wiki site. Maker-itis kicked in again and so we kept building and refining, bringing us to the launch today. Some of Papyrs' features include: • Easy page editing with dozens of widgets to add: notes, files, discussions, checklists, forms, polls, calendars, you name it. • Switch between visual drag&drop and Markdown editing. • Find-as-you-type search. • Subsites and straightforward permissions. • Works with Slack, G Suite, SAML, Zapier. 🚀 Special thanks to everyone who already helped us with feedback! Excited to share this today and looking forward to hearing what you think. We'll be here all day to answer any questions. Oh and we're also launching a free personal plan in case you'd like to use it as a personal wiki!