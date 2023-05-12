Products
Home
→
Product
→
PaletteBrain
PaletteBrain
Use ChatGPT across all your applications, using a shortcut
Visit
Upvote 20
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
PaletteBrain is a macOS application that lets you use ChatGPT with any application by using a shortcut. Create custom templates with your own shortcuts or use the default templates provided.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Menu Bar Apps
by
PaletteBrain
About this launch
PaletteBrain
Use ChatGPT across all your applications, using a shortcut
0
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
PaletteBrain by
PaletteBrain
was hunted by
Gwendal Brossard
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Gwendal Brossard
. Featured on May 14th, 2023.
PaletteBrain
is not rated yet. This is PaletteBrain's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report