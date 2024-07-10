Launches
A free walkie-talkie for the web

Free
A frictionless peer-to-peer audio chat app for the web that can be embedded in any web page. No sign-ups. No downloads. 100% free.
Audio
Chat rooms
About this launch
vasanth
vasanth
Featured on July 11th, 2024.
