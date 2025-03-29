Openspot A modern, no-BS alternative to LinkedIn​ Visit Upvote 70

Openspot helps you share your professional potential through thoughtful prompts, short videos, and audio clips, not just boring resumes. It makes finding jobs and connecting with others feel friendly, meaningful, and way less scary.

Free Launch tags: Hiring • Tech • Career

Meet the team Show more Show more

Tana Ad Put your notes to work with voice and AI