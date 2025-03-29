Launches
Openspot
Openspot
A modern, no-BS alternative to LinkedIn
Openspot helps you share your professional potential through thoughtful prompts, short videos, and audio clips, not just boring resumes. It makes finding jobs and connecting with others feel friendly, meaningful, and way less scary.
Free
Hiring
Tech
Career
Openspot
One profile to supercharge your job search & network
Openspot by
Openspot
was hunted by
Julian Flieller
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Career
. Made by
Julian Flieller
,
Kassidy Currey
and
Carol Leung
. Featured on March 30th, 2025.
Openspot
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 25th, 2025.