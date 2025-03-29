Subscribe
Openspot

A modern, no-BS alternative to LinkedIn​
Openspot helps you share your professional potential through thoughtful prompts, short videos, and audio clips, not just boring resumes. It makes finding jobs and connecting with others feel friendly, meaningful, and way less scary.
Free
Launch tags:
HiringTechCareer

Meet the team

About this launch
Openspot
One profile to supercharge your job search & network
70
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Openspot by
was hunted by
Julian Flieller
in Hiring, Tech, Career. Made by
Julian Flieller
,
Kassidy Currey
and
Carol Leung
. Featured on March 30th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 25th, 2025.