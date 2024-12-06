Launches
This is the latest launch from OpenFunnel(YC F24)
OpenFunnel
OpenFunnel
Personalised Agents for AI-First GTM Teams
OpenFunnel offers GTM Teams Personalized Agents that are fine-tuned on your Product, ICP and GTM Strategy to look for intent signals across the internet to find you warm prospects, warm accounts and real-time research to power your entire GTM Stack.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
SaaS
by
OpenFunnel(YC F24)
OpenFunnel(YC F24)
Personalised Agents for AI-First GTM Teams
OpenFunnel by
OpenFunnel(YC F24)
was hunted by
Fenil Suchak
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Fenil Suchak
and
Aditya Lahiri
. Featured on December 10th, 2024.
OpenFunnel(YC F24)
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on August 29th, 2024.
Upvotes
37
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
