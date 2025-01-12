Launches
Ontosight.ai
Transforming complexity into simplicity
Ontosight.ai is a conversational GPT for Life sciences and Medical community.
Artificial Intelligence
Medical
Meet the team
About this launch
Ontosight.ai by
Ontosight.ai
was hunted by
Sahil Arora
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Medical
. Made by
Sahil Arora
,
Gaurav Tripathi
,
Aman Ahluwalia
,
Jaimin Mehta
and
Shubham Aggarwal
. Featured on January 13th, 2025.
Ontosight.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Ontosight.ai's first launch.