Your companion for evidence based research
Cure AI combines AI answers with seamless navigation of 26M+ PubMed articles. With advanced filters and evidence ranking by journal quality, citations, and relevance, it helps researchers and students find reliable, tailored insights effortlessly.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceMedicalScience

Cure AI by
Cure AI
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Artificial Intelligence, Medical, Science. Made by
Jared Watson
. Featured on January 5th, 2025.
Cure AI
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 12th, 2024.