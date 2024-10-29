Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Oneshot
Oneshot
One-shot anything in 3D
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Oneshot is the quickest 3D capture app. By shooting just 1 photo, the app is able to imagine how the product would be in 3D. You can view your models and share them in formats compatible with any other 3D editing application.
Launched in
Photography
Augmented Reality
3D Modeling
by
Oneshot
About this launch
Oneshot
one-shot anything in 3D
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Oneshot by
Oneshot
was hunted by
Cristian Duguet
in
Photography
,
Augmented Reality
,
3D Modeling
. Made by
Cristian Duguet
and
Peter Meades
. Featured on November 26th, 2024.
Oneshot
is not rated yet. This is Oneshot's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report