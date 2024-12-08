Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
NotionFlashcard
NotionFlashcard
Notion notes to flashcards & games for smarter studying
Visit
Upvote 76
20% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Boost your grades with NotionFlashcard by creating and reviewing flashcards directly in Notion.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
NotionFlashcard
Particle
Ad
An easier way to keep up with the news
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
NotionFlashcard
Notion notes to flashcards & games for smarter studying
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
NotionFlashcard by
NotionFlashcard
was hunted by
Luca Landriscina
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Luca Landriscina
and
Piergiusto Ranieri
. Featured on December 9th, 2024.
NotionFlashcard
is not rated yet. This is NotionFlashcard's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report