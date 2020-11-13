Notion Timeline
More than Gantt, for all your projects
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Camille Ricketts
Head of Marketing, Notion
Hi all! Ben and I wanted to get this posted at midnight, but Simon our CTO will add his thoughts on the project here soon. We know folks have been waiting for this for a while, and we're so grateful for all the patience so we could build something worthy of the wait. As always, we'd love your feedback and are always so thankful for this community's support! ✨
Share
This looks great, could easily see myself planning out my day and projects on this
Nice one