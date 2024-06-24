Launches
This is the latest launch from Notion
See Notion’s 16 previous launches →
Home
Product
Notion Sites
Notion Sites
Launch a beautiful website in minutes
Get a beautiful site up in minutes using Notion’s powerful building blocks and flexible web editor, combined with a set of new tools to help you manage and customize your site: custom domains, navigation bars, color themes, analytics, SEO, and more.
Website Builder
Web Design
Notion
Notion
Notion
The all-in-one workspace
Notion Sites by
Notion
Matt Piccolella
Website Builder
Web Design
Notion
Ein Jung
Chris Papazian
Matt Piccolella
Omar Skalli
Song-My Tran
Natasha Shah
. Featured on June 25th, 2024.
Notion
4.8/5 ★
by 2,578 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
