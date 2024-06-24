Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Notion
See Notion’s 16 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Notion Sites
Notion Sites

Notion Sites

Launch a beautiful website in minutes

Get a beautiful site up in minutes using Notion’s powerful building blocks and flexible web editor, combined with a set of new tools to help you manage and customize your site: custom domains, navigation bars, color themes, analytics, SEO, and more.
Launched in
Website Builder
Web Design
Notion
 by
Notion
About this launch
Notion
NotionThe all-in-one workspace
2.6Kreviews
10.1K
followers
Notion Sites by
Notion
was hunted by
Matt Piccolella
in Website Builder, Web Design, Notion. Made by
Ein Jung
,
Chris Papazian
,
Matt Piccolella
,
Omar Skalli
,
Song-My Tran
and
Natasha Shah
. Featured on June 25th, 2024.
Notion
is rated 4.8/5 by 2,578 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
35
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#58