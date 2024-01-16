Products
This is the latest launch from Notion
See Notion’s 26 previous launches →
Notion Calendar
Notion Calendar
Beautifully designed for your work and life
Meet Notion Calendar — integrated and synced with all your Google Calendar events. (1) Simplify time management. (2) Fully integrated with your Notion workspace. (3) All your commitments in one place.
Launched in
Productivity
Calendar
Notion
by
Notion
About this launch
Notion
One workspace. Every team.
2.3K
reviews
8.0K
followers
Notion Calendar by
Notion
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
,
Notion
. Made by
Raphael Schaad
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Notion
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 2,232 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#90
