Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Notion
See Notion’s 18 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Notion AI
Ranked #5 for today
Notion AI
Meet your new partner in thought
More info
Upvote 237
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Notion AI (Alpha), your new AI assistant integrated into your Notion workspace. (1) Save time. Write faster. Let AI do the first draft. (2) A creative partner to brainstorm ideas. (3) Utilities: translation + grammar/spell + summarize.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
by
Notion
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Notion
One workspace. Every team.
1.2K
reviews
1.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Notion AI by
Notion
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Simon Last
,
Ryo Lu
,
Cory Etzkorn
,
Michael Kuo
and
Ivan Zhao
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Notion
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 1,094 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.
Upvotes
237
Comments
16
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#24
Report